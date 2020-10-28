HUNZA: October 28 - Workers busy in packing fresh apples in boxes at Ginesh Valley to transport to other cities. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP36-28 HUNZA: October 28 - Workers busy in packing fresh apples in boxes at Ginesh Valley to transport to other cities. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP36-28

ALSO READ  HUNZA: October 28 - An attractive view of leaves of tree changing colour during Autumn season at mountain Rakaposhi in Ginesh Valley. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR