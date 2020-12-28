Home Photos Hockey players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match... PhotosSports Photos Hockey players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match during District Hockey Championship 2020-2021 Mon, 28 Dec 2020, 6:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-281220 SIALKOT: December 28 - Hockey players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match during District Hockey Championship 2020-2021. APP Photo by Munir Butt APP41-281220 ALSO READ Hockey players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match during District Hockey Championship 2020-2021 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hockey players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match during District Hockey Championship 2020-2021