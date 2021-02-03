Health Department doctors waiting for their turn for vaccination at COVID -19 Vaccination Center at Liaquat University Hospital
APP35-030221 JAMSHORO: February 03  Health Department doctors waiting for their turn for vaccination at COVID -19 Vaccination Center at Liaquat University Hospital. APP photo by Akram Ali

ALSO READ  Provincial Health Minister Doctor Yasmeen Rashid witnessing the vaccination to a doctor on the start of COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR