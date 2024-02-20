Election day banner

Gilgit-Baltistan Home Minister Shams Lone called on Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan at CM Secretariat

Gilgit-Baltistan Home Minister Shams Lone called on Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan at CM Secretariat
APP45-200224 GILGIT: February 20 - Gilgit-Baltistan Home Minister Shams Lone called on Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan at CM Secretariat. APP/AHS/FHA
Gilgit-Baltistan Home Minister Shams Lone called on Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan at CM Secretariat
APP45-200224
GILGIT

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services