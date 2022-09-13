PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Students of Royal Cambridge school lighting the candles in front of Queen Elizabeth II Photo and send their deepest condolence to Royal family on her death at RC school Tue, 13 Sep 2022, 5:32 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP24-130922 HYDERABAD: September 13– Students of Royal Cambridge school lighting the candles in front of Queen Elizabeth II Photo and send their deepest condolence to Royal family on her death at RC school. APP APP24-130922 HYDERABAD