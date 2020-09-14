PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: September 14 – Government school teachers marking stickers for social distancing before opening schools at Government Girls and Boys School in North Nazimabad Block F. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi Mon, 14 Sep 2020, 10:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-14 KARACHI: September 14 - Government school teachers marking stickers for social distancing before opening schools at Government Girls and Boys School in North Nazimabad Block F. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP48-14 ALSO READ KARACHI: September 14 - A health worker takes sample of school teacher during corona test at Government Girls and Boys School in North Nazimabad Block F. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi