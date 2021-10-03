PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Ibrahim Arbab, Assistant Commissioner of Model Town visiting a grocery store to check corona SOPs and the immunization certificate of COVID-19 of the customers who enter in to the store as per the NCOC Guidelines in Provincial Capital Sun, 3 Oct 2021, 8:00 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP31-031021 LAHORE: October 03 - Ibrahim Arbab, Assistant Commissioner of Model Town visiting a grocery store to check corona SOPs and the immunization certificate of COVID-19 of the customers who enter in to the store as per the NCOC Guidelines in Provincial Capital. APP photo by Rana Imran APP31-031021