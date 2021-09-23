PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of over loaded tractor trolley and tri-cycle rickshaw at at Qambar-Shahdadkot Road creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic may cause of any mishap to needs the attention of concerned authorities in the city Thu, 23 Sep 2021, 9:23 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP46-230921 LARKANA: September 23- A view of over loaded tractor trolley and tri-cycle rickshaw at at Qambar-Shahdadkot Road creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic may cause of any mishap to needs the attention of concerned authorities in the city. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP46-230921