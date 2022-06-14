Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Shaheera Shahid addressing on the occasion of a ceremony to honor the legendary singers of the country on 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan at Radio Pakistan office

Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Shaheera Shahid addressing on the occasion of a ceremony to honor the legendary singers of the country on 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan at Radio Pakistan office
APP77-130622 KARACHI: June 13 - Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Shaheera Shahid addressing on the occasion of a ceremony to honor the legendary singers of the country on 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan at Radio Pakistan office. APP Photo by M. Saeed Qureshi
Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Shaheera Shahid addressing on the occasion of a ceremony to honor the legendary singers of the country on 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan at Radio Pakistan office
APP77-130622 KARACHI
Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Shaheera Shahid addressing on the occasion of a ceremony to honor the legendary singers of the country on 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan at Radio Pakistan office
APP78-130622 KARACHI: June 13 – Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Shaheera Shahid attended the ceremony to honor the legendary singers of the country on 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan at Radio Pakistan office. APP Photo by M. Saeed Qureshi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR