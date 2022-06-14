PhotosNational Photos Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Shaheera Shahid addressing on the occasion of a ceremony to honor the legendary singers of the country on 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan at Radio Pakistan office Tue, 14 Jun 2022, 12:18 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP77-130622 KARACHI: June 13 - Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Shaheera Shahid addressing on the occasion of a ceremony to honor the legendary singers of the country on 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan at Radio Pakistan office. APP Photo by M. Saeed Qureshi APP77-130622 KARACHI APP78-130622 KARACHI: June 13 – Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Shaheera Shahid attended the ceremony to honor the legendary singers of the country on 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan at Radio Pakistan office. APP Photo by M. Saeed Qureshi