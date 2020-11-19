Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed cutting ribbon to inaugurate Karachi Circular Railway
APP01-191120 KARACHI: November 19 - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed cutting ribbon to inaugurate Karachi Circular Railway. APP Photo M. Saeed Qureshi
APP01-191120

ALSO READ  Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed talking to media persons on the occasion of inauguration of Karachi Circular Railway

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR