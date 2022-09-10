PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Miftah Ismail in a group photo with delegation of Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AllB) led by Ms Supee Teravaninthom, DG (Investment) at Finance Division Sat, 10 Sep 2022, 12:20 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP65-090922 ISLAMABAD: September 09 - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Miftah Ismail in a group photo with delegation of Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AllB) led by Ms Supee Teravaninthom, DG (Investment) at Finance Division. APP APP65-090922 ISLAMABAD: Investment) at Finance Division. APP