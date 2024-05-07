Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & Board of Investment, Abdul Aleem Khan inspecting land slide.

Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & Board of Investment, Abdul Aleem Khan inspecting land slide.
APP62-060524 SKARDU: May 06 - Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & Board of Investment, Abdul Aleem Khan inspecting land slide.
Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & Board of Investment, Abdul Aleem Khan inspecting land slide.
APP62-060524
SKARDU: May 06 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services