FAISALABAD: October 19 - Workers busy in making Charpoy ropes at their workplace which would be later on sold out in the market.- APP photo by Muhammad Waseem
APP25-19 FAISALABAD: October 19 - Workers busy in making Charpoy ropes at their workplace which would be later on sold out in the market.- APP photo by Muhammad Waseem
APP25-19

Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR