FAISALABAD: October 10 – Farmers threshing rice crop in traditional way in their field. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem

Sat, 10 Oct 2020, 3:39 PM

APP08-10 FAISALABAD: October 10 - Farmers threshing rice crop in traditional way in their field. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem

APP08-10

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LARKANA: October 07 – Farmer women walking on the railway bridge while carrying bunch of rice crop. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

HYDERABAD: July 25 – Farmers seedling the rice crop in their field in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by Akram Ali

LAHORE: July 25 – Farmers seedling the rice crop in their field in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari