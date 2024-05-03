Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, on the sidelines of the 15th Islamic Summit, held in Banjul

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, on the sidelines of the 15th Islamic Summit, held in Banjul
APP49-020524 GAMBIA: May 02 – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, on the sidelines of the 15th Islamic Summit, held in Banjul. APP
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, on the sidelines of the 15th Islamic Summit, held in Banjul
APP49-020524
GAMBIA: May 02 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services