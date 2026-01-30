Saturday, January 31, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosCustomers busy selects and purchase used warm clothes from vendor during chilly...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Customers busy selects and purchase used warm clothes from vendor during chilly weather in the metropolis

Customers busy selects and purchase used warm clothes from vendor during chilly weather in the metropolis
APP38-300126 KARACHI: January 30 - Customers busy selects and purchase used warm clothes from vendor during chilly weather in the metropolis. APP/AMH/FHA
8
- Advertisement -
Customers busy selects and purchase used warm clothes from vendor during chilly weather in the metropolis
APP38-300126
KARACHI
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan