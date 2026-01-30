Pakistani Pine Nuts Shine at Nanjing Spring Festival Food Fair

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jan 30 (APP): As China’s Lunar Year of the Horse approaches, the 25th Nanjing (National) Spring Festival Food and Commodity Fair has commenced its 18-day run, opening its doors on January 27 to throngs of visitors. The annual fair, a landmark event in the lead-up to China’s most important festival, has drawn over 600 domestic and international companies presenting a dazzling assortment of goods.

The offerings range from traditional Chinese specialties – including pastries, candies, nuts, seafood and fresh produce – to global delicacies such as Indonesian coffee, Middle Eastern dates and a special highlight: pine nuts from Pakistan. Amid the vibrant festive ambiance accentuated by Spring Festival couplets, horse-themed decorations and intricate cultural crafts, stalls featuring Pakistani pine nuts consistently attracted keen interest. Exhibitors from Pakistan highlighted the unique qualities of their products while reflecting on their continued positive engagement with the fair.

“Participating in this exhibition has become a rewarding tradition for us over several years,” shared one pine nut trader. “The bustling crowds and genuine Spring Festival spirit create an ideal platform. As nut-based snacks are essential for Chinese New Year celebrations, we are particularly encouraged by the growing appreciation for pine nuts from western Pakistan. Customers frequently commend their rich aroma, large kernels, and ease of shelling.”

These sought-after pine nuts are harvested primarily from Chilgoza pine forests in western and northern Pakistan and are celebrated for their distinctive flavor, high nutritional value and labor-intensive production process. Often called “Chilgoza” nuts, they are carefully hand-picked from high-altitude pine cones, then sun-dried and processed with meticulous attention. More than just a local delicacy, the nuts represent a major agricultural export for Pakistan and embody the country’s rich natural bounty, CEN reported.

The fair also resonated with international visitors, including Saba Malik, a Pakistani PhD student based in Nanjing. Visiting the exhibition, she expressed her pride at seeing her country’s produce warmly received. “The diversity at the fair is remarkable, and it is truly heartening to witness Pakistani pine nuts enjoying such popularity,” she noted. Malik further pointed to wider opportunities for trade collaboration, adding, “Many products displayed here, such as ribbonfish and honey, are also abundant in Pakistan. I see promising potential for mutual market growth and deeper bilateral cooperation from the fair.”

Running until Feb 13, the Nanjing Spring Festival Fair continues to serve as a dynamic bridge connecting cherished Chinese holiday traditions with high-quality products from across the globe. In this festive marketplace, Pakistani pine nuts have firmly established themselves as a seasonal favorite, symbolizing both shared culinary enjoyment and the strengthening economic and cultural ties between China and Pakistan.