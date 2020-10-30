Home Photos General Coverage Photos CHINIOT: October 30 – A large number of people participating in the... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos CHINIOT: October 30 – A large number of people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Muhammad Ali Fri, 30 Oct 2020, 9:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-30 CHINIOT: October 30 - A large number of people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Muhammad Ali APP50-30 ALSO READ LARKANA: October 30 Children people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LARKANA: October 30 A large number of children getting food distribute by volunteers during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy... LARKANA: October 30 A large number of people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).... LARKANA: October 30 Children people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by...