Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan giving away cheque of Entry Fees community share of the Khunjrab National Park to the community representative.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan giving away cheque of Entry Fees community share of the Khunjrab National Park to the community representative.
APP27-020524 GILGIT: May 02 - Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan giving away cheque of Entry Fees community share of the Khunjrab National Park to the community representative.
Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan giving away cheque of Entry Fees community share of the Khunjrab National Park to the community representative.
APP27-020524
GILGIT: May 02 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services