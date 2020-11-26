Home Photos General Coverage Photos Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Bukhari, Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamarka... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Bukhari, Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamarka along with other officials in a group photo during the inauguration of Global Active City Project Group at Liaquat Ali Khan Shaheed Hockey Stadium Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 6:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-261120 ATTOCK: November 26 - Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Bukhari, Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamarka along with other officials in a group photo during the inauguration of Global Active City Project Group at Liaquat Ali Khan Shaheed Hockey Stadium. APP Photo by Ghulam Shabbir APP06-261120