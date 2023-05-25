Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik presenting shield to Ms. Afreen Akhter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the US State Department

Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik presenting shield to Ms. Afreen Akhter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the US State Department
APP73-250523 WASHINGTON DC: May 25 - Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik presenting shield to Ms. Afreen Akhter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the US State Department. APP/ TZD/ABB
Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik presenting shield to Ms. Afreen Akhter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the US State Department
APP73-250523 WASHINGTON DC:
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik participate in World Bank Partnership Days Event of Global Facility for DRR (GFDRR)

Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik participate in World Bank Partnership Days Event of Global Facility for DRR (GFDRR)

Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik presenting shield to Ms. Marcia Wong, Deputy Assistant to the Administrator, USAID HQs

Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik presenting shield to Ms. Marcia Wong, Deputy Assistant to the Administrator, USAID HQs

Group photo of Director Project PID Sagheer Ahmed Wattoo, Guest Speaker Economic and Foreign Affairs Analyst Shahbaz Rana during the 2-day training workshop on Business and Economic Journalism at Information Service Academy

Group photo of Director Project PID Sagheer Ahmed Wattoo, Guest Speaker Economic and Foreign Affairs Analyst Shahbaz Rana during the 2-day training workshop on...

Director Project PID Sagheer Ahmed Wattoo presenting shield to Guest Speaker Economic and Foreign Affairs Analyst Shahbaz Rana during the 2-day training workshop on Business and Economic Journalism at Information Service Academy

Director Project PID Sagheer Ahmed Wattoo presenting shield to Guest Speaker Economic and Foreign Affairs Analyst Shahbaz Rana during the 2-day training workshop on...

Chairman NDMA, Lt. General Inam Haider Malik Presiding Summer Contingencies conference with stakeholders at NDMA Main Hall in Federal Capital

Chairman NDMA, Lt. General Inam Haider Malik Presiding Summer Contingencies conference with stakeholders at NDMA Main Hall in Federal Capital

President Abdul Gahfoor Malik presenting a shield to Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mahmood Awan during his visit at SCCI

President Abdul Gahfoor Malik presenting a shield to Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mahmood Awan during his visit at SCCI

Governor Balochistan, Mr. Abdul Wali Kakar calls on Chairman NDMA, Lt. General Inam Haider Malik at his office

Governor Balochistan, Mr. Abdul Wali Kakar calls on Chairman NDMA, Lt. General Inam Haider Malik at his office

President Dr. Arif Alvi giving shield to the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, Mr. Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki at the 5th Paigham-e-Islam Conference

President Dr. Arif Alvi giving shield to the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, Mr. Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki at the 5th Paigham-e-Islam Conference

Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik 1st Connect Conference of National Think Tank on Disaster Management (NIDM) at NDMA

Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik 1st Connect Conference of National Think Tank on Disaster Management (NIDM) at NDMA

Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik presiding coordination Conference on Summer Contingency plans

Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik presiding coordination Conference on Summer Contingency plans

Soliton Group's Chairman, Dr Mansoor Ali khan presenting the shield to the First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi

Soliton Group’s Chairman, Dr Mansoor Ali khan presenting the shield to the First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah receiving shield along with Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah during inaugurating ceremony of 18th My Karachi-Oasis of Harmony exhibition organized by Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry at Expo Center

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah receiving shield along with Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah during inaugurating ceremony of 18th My Karachi-Oasis...