CEO Zong Huo Junli called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja

CEO Zong Huo Junli called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja
APP85-090524 ISLAMABAD: May 09 – CEO Zong Huo Junli called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja. APP/TZD
CEO Zong Huo Junli called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja
APP85-090524
ISLAMABAD: May 09 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services