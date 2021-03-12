Home Photos General Coverage Photos Bodybuilders demonstrating during Bodybuilding Championship 2021 organised by Multan District and Division...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosBodybuilders demonstrating during Bodybuilding Championship 2021 organised by Multan District and Division Bodybuilding Association at Arts Council Fri, 12 Mar 2021, 11:25 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP67-120321 MULTAN: March 12 Bodybuilders demonstrating during Bodybuilding Championship 2021 organised by Multan District and Division Bodybuilding Association at Arts Council. APP photo by Qasim GhauriAPP67-120321APP68-120321APP69-120321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPlayers of Mardan and Larkana teams struggling to get hold on the ball during All Pakistan Inter Board Hockey Championship 2021 played at MA...Players of Government Girls High School Qadirpur and Government Girls High School Central Jail in action during Inter Schools Girls Volleyball Championship 2021 at...Players in action during Inter Punjab Taekwondo Championship 2021 organized by Sports Department at Sports Gymnasium