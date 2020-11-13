Home Photos General Coverage Photos Begum Samina Arif Alvi viewing the stalls of embroidered dresses at the... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Begum Samina Arif Alvi viewing the stalls of embroidered dresses at the opening ceremony of fashion design show Fri, 13 Nov 2020, 9:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP52-131120 ISLAMABAD: November 13 - Begum Samina Arif Alvi viewing the stalls of embroidered dresses at the opening ceremony of fashion design show. APP APP52-131120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 05 Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing the Azmat-e-Mustafa (PBUH) conference. APP ISLAMABAD: October 29 – Begum Samina Arif Alvi, addressing a ceremony to raise awareness about Breast Cancer and its treatment, in front of Parliament... ISLAMABAD: October 29 – Begum Samina Arif Alvi, along with parliamentarians, takes part in a walk to raise awareness of Breast Cancer and its...