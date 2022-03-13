Australia’s Usman Khawaja (R) is bowled out by Pakistan’s Sajid Khan (not pictured) during the 2nd day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at National Cricket Stadium

APP20-130322 KARACHI: March 13  Australia's Usman Khawaja (R) is bowled out by Pakistan's Sajid Khan (not pictured) during the 2nd day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at National Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
KARACHI
APP21-130322 KARACHI: March 13  Pakistan players celebrates after taking wicket of Australian batsman Usman Khawaja during 2nd day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at National Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP22-130322 KARACHI: March 13  Spectators holding placards while watching the 2nd second day of second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at National Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP32-130322 KARACHI: March 13  Pakistani players celebrates after dismissal of Australia’s batsman Travis Head during 2nd day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at National Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP33-130322 KARACHI: March 13 – Australia’s Usman Khawaja avoids a bouncer during 2nd day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at National Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

