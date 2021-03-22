An elderly person on the way on his bicycle cover him with plastic sheet to protect from rain that experienced the Federal Capital
APP09-220321 ISLAMABAD: March 22 – An elderly person on the way on his bicycle cover him with plastic sheet to protect from rain that experienced the Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

ALSO READ  A person on the way under cover of an umbrella to protect from rain that experienced the city

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR