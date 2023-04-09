Additional Secretary Rana Shahid Saleem is talking to the media about the arrival of Sikh Yatrees at Wagah Border.

Additional Secretary Rana Shahid Saleem is talking to the media about the arrival of Sikh Yatrees at Wagah Border.
APP19-090423 LAHORE: April 09 - Additional Secretary Rana Shahid Saleem is talking to the media about the arrival of Sikh Yatrees at Wagah Border. APP/AMI/TZD/FHA
Additional Secretary Rana Shahid Saleem is talking to the media about the arrival of Sikh Yatrees at Wagah Border.
APP19-090423 LAHORE
Additional Secretary Rana Shahid Saleem is talking to the media about the arrival of Sikh Yatrees at Wagah Border.
APP18-090423 LAHORE: April 09 – Sikh Yatrees arrives at Wagah Border to celebrate Vesakhi festival. APP/AMI/TZD/FHA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Sikh Yatrees performing their religious rituals at Gurdwara Dera Shaib on the occasion of birthday celebration of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee

Sikh Yatrees performing their religious rituals at Gurdwara Dera Shaib on the occasion of birthday celebration of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee

Railways Police made special arrangements for the security of Sikh Yatrees who participate in the 553rd Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib.

Railways Police made special arrangements for the security of Sikh Yatrees who participate in the 553rd Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib.

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem received the Sikh Yatrees at Wagha Border as a large number of Sikh Yatrees arrived in Pakistan through Wagha Border to participate in religious rituals on the occasion of 553rd Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem received the Sikh Yatrees at Wagha Border as a large number of Sikh Yatrees arrived in Pakistan through...

Pakistan Railway ready to speed up from 120km to 160km per hour: Saad

Committee formed to probe derailment of Sikh Special train

Sikh Yatrees are being welcomed on their arrival at Gurdwara Kartarpur

Sikh Yatrees are being welcomed on their arrival at Gurdwara Kartarpur

Sikh Pilgrims are visiting the Gurdawar Deera Sahib during their visit to Pakistan as large number of Sikh Yatrees are arriving in Pakistan through Wagha Border to attend 183rd death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh who was the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire

Sikh Pilgrims are visiting the Gurdawar Deera Sahib during their visit to Pakistan as large number of Sikh Yatrees are arriving in Pakistan through...

Sikh Pilgrims are visiting the Gurdawar Deera Sahib during their visit to Pakistan as large number of Sikh Yatrees are arriving in Pakistan through Wagha Border to attend 183rd death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh who was the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire

Sikh Pilgrims are visiting the Gurdawar Deera Sahib during their visit to Pakistan as large number of Sikh Yatrees are arriving in Pakistan through...

Sikh Pilgrims are visiting the Gurdawar Deera Sahib during their visit to Pakistan as large number of Sikh Yatrees are arriving in Pakistan through Wagha Border to attend 183rd death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh who was the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire

Sikh Pilgrims are visiting the Gurdawar Deera Sahib during their visit to Pakistan as large number of Sikh Yatrees are arriving in Pakistan through...

A large number of Sikh Yatrees arrives in Pakistan through Wagha Border to attend the 183rd death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, who was the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire

A large number of Sikh Yatrees arrives in Pakistan through Wagha Border to attend the 183rd death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, who...

Sikh Yatrees group leader Gurmeet Singh talking to media persons at Wagha Border as a large number of Sikh Yatrees arrives in Pakistan through Wagha Border to attend 183rd death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, who was the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire

Sikh Yatrees group leader Gurmeet Singh talking to media persons at Wagha Border as a large number of Sikh Yatrees arrives in Pakistan...

A large number of Sikh Yatrees arrived in Pakistan through Wagha Border to participate in religious rituals on the occasion of Joor Mela.Sikhs from across the country and abroad poured into Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal, the third holiest site in the Sikh religion, to mark Shaheedi Jor Mela, the 416th death anniversary of the fifth of 11 Sikh gurus, Guru Arjan Dev Ji.

A large number of Sikh Yatrees arrived in Pakistan through Wagha Border to participate in religious rituals on the occasion of Joor Mela.Sikhs from...

Sikh Yatrees visit Gurudawara Kartarpur Sahib