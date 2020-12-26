Additional IG Sindh Police Dr Jameel Ahmed distributing shields among the Sindh Games position holders during appreciation award ceremony 2020
APP13-261220 HYDERABAD: December 26  Additional IG Sindh Police Dr Jameel Ahmed distributing shields among the Sindh Games position holders during appreciation award ceremony 2020. APP photo by Akram Ali
