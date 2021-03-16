Home Photos General Coverage Photos ADCG Bilal Feroze Joya sapling a plant at Sir Syed Sports ComplexPhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosADCG Bilal Feroze Joya sapling a plant at Sir Syed Sports Complex Tue, 16 Mar 2021, 6:40 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-160321 SARGODHA: March 16 ADCG Bilal Feroze Joya sapling a plant at Sir Syed Sports Complex. APP photo by Hassan MahmoodAPP27-160321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORSecretary Home Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Ali Randhawa planting a sapling on the road side during the campaign of Clean and Green Pakistan programmePeople purchasing trees from Nursery to plant at their houses near Meezan ChowkDeputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan planting a sapling during the ceremony of plantation in all male and female school of district Peshawar to achieve Clean...