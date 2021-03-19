Home Photos Feature Photos A youngster busy in cleaning bicycle outside shop at Surajganj BazaarPhotosFeature PhotosA youngster busy in cleaning bicycle outside shop at Surajganj Bazaar Fri, 19 Mar 2021, 8:26 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-190321 QUETTA: March 19 A youngster busy in cleaning bicycle outside shop at Surajganj Bazaar. APP photo by Mohsin NaseerRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORVendors preparing tea for customers in their shopShopkeepers listening the speech of PM on the TV in their shop during Vote of confidence in Parliament HouseA shopkeeper selling clay pots to the customers at his shop