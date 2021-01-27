Home Photos Feature Photos A young vendor displaying fresh coconut pieces to attract the customer near... PhotosFeature Photos A young vendor displaying fresh coconut pieces to attract the customer near Fawara Chowk Wed, 27 Jan 2021, 10:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-270121 PESHAWAR: January 27 A young vendor displaying fresh coconut pieces to attract the customer near Fawara Chowk. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A young egg seller displaying eggs to attract customers at a local market FAISALABAD: July 25 – A young preparing brooms at his roadside setup. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem LAHORE: July 09 – A young vendor displaying face masks to attract customer at Azadi Interchange roadside setup. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari