A worker busy in breaking pink salt into pieces at his workplace.

A worker busy in breaking pink salt into pieces at his workplace.
APP14-281123 SARGODHA: November 28 - A worker busy in breaking pink salt into pieces at his workplace.
A worker busy in breaking pink salt into pieces at his workplace.
APP14-281123
SARGODHA: November 28 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services