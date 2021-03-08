A woman baking bread (roti) in traditional oven (tandoor) at Jail Road as world celebrates International Women Day
APP28-080321 SARGODHA: March 08 - A woman baking bread (roti) in traditional oven (tandoor) at Jail Road as world celebrates International Women Day. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

