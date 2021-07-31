PhotosFeature Photos A view of rain water accumulate at Minar-e-Pakistan after rain in the city Sat, 31 Jul 2021, 9:27 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP72-310721 LAHORE: July 31 - A view of rain water accumulate at Minar-e-Pakistan after rain in the city. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP72-310721 APP76-310721LAHORE: July 31 – Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated at outside the Sheranwala gate after rain that experienced in the city. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP77-310721LAHORE: July 31 – A street vendor pushing his handcart through rain water accumulated outside the Sheranwala Gate after heavy rain experienced in the city. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP73-310721LAHORE: July 31 – Commuters passing through rain water accumulated outside the Sheranwala Gate after rain that experienced in the city. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP74-310721LAHORE: July 31 – Commuters passing through rain water accumulated outside the Sheranwala Gate after rain that experienced in the city. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP75-310721LAHORE: July 31 – Commuters passing through rain water accumulated outside the Sheranwala Gate after rain that experienced in the city. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari