APP20-171021 SARGODHA: October 17 - A view of oxygen cylinders at DHQ Hospital. Four children died on 16 October due to shortage of oxygen in the DHQ Hospital. Chief Minister Punjab has taken notice of the incident. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
