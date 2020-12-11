Home Photos Feature Photos A view of open PTCL main-hole in the middle of Jhumra Road... PhotosFeature Photos A view of open PTCL main-hole in the middle of Jhumra Road near WAPDA Colony may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities Fri, 11 Dec 2020, 6:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-111220 FAISALABAD: December 11 - A view of open PTCL main-hole in the middle of Jhumra Road near WAPDA Colony may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP05-111220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FAISALABAD: October 05 – A view of open PTCL main-hole in the middle of Sargodha Road near Govt Post Graduate Islamia College may cause... FAISALABAD: September 29 – An open PTCL main-hole in the middle of busy Allied Hospital Road as the concerned department left it unattended for...