A view of gypsy children meets with their grandfather upon his arrival in Federal Capital
APP52-150321 ISLAMABAD: March 15  A view of gypsy children meets with their grandfather upon his arrival in Federal Capital. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

ALSO READ  A view of closed the road during smart lockdown imposed in I-8/4 sector due to increasing corona cases in Federal Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR