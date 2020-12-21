Home Photos Feature Photos A view of construction work of a bridge at Expressway PhotosFeature Photos A view of construction work of a bridge at Expressway Mon, 21 Dec 2020, 6:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-211220 RAWALPINDI: December 21 A view of construction work of a bridge at Expressway. APP photo by Abid Zia APP10-211220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A labour busy in work at under construction road during development work at Tando Muhammad Khan Road view of construction work of main entrance gate of city near Nag Shah Chowk A view of construction work of re-carpeting Charsadda Road