A view of construction work of a bridge at Expressway

Imran Khan to never compromise with plunderers: says Faisal Vawda



#APPNews #PDM #NAB #corruption @FaisalVawdaPTI @AliAminKhanPTI @PTIofficial @ImranKhanPTI @MoIB_Official



https://www.app.com.pk/top-news/imran-khan-to-never-compromise-with-plunderers-says-faisal-vawda/