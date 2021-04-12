Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of clothes spreading on school barrier for drying purpose as... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of clothes spreading on school barrier for drying purpose as schools are closed due to COVID-19 Mon, 12 Apr 2021, 10:30 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-120421 ISLAMABAD: April 12 A view of clothes spreading on school barrier for drying purpose as schools are closed due to COVID-19. APP photo by Sadia Haidari ALSO READ COVID-19 case positivity ratio reaches 10% in country: Dr Faisal RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR President tweets about his recovery from Covid -19 COVID-19 claims 58 lives, infects 4,584 more people KP provides free treatment to COVID-19 patients through Sehat Card Plus: Jhagra