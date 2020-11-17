Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor selling soup at his roadside setup as demand increased during... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor selling soup at his roadside setup as demand increased during winter season Tue, 17 Nov 2020, 4:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-171120 LAHORE: November 17 A vendor selling soup at his roadside setup as demand increased during winter season. APP photo by Amir Khan APP11-171120 ALSO READ People purchasing woods from stall for burning purpose during winter season RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People purchasing woods from stall for burning purpose during winter season RAWALPINDI: October 29 A vendor displaying fish at his shop to attract customers at Bani Chowk as winter season approaching. APP photo by... CHINIOT: October 20 – A girl busy in stitching quilt as demand during winter season. APP photo by Muhammad Ali