APP17-210421 HYDERABAD: April 21 A vendor displaying clay-made stuff and another items to attract the customer at Jamshoro Road. APP photo by Akram Ali

A vendor displaying salad to attract the customers at roadside setup

A vendor displaying different kinds of dolls at his roadside setup at Islamabad Expressway to attract customers

A vendor displaying the different seasonal fruits to attract the customers on hand cart at Qasimabad