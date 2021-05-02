Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying watermelon to attract the customers at his... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying watermelon to attract the customers at his roadside setup Sun, 2 May 2021, 8:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-020521 ISLAMABAD: May 02 - A vendor arranging and displaying watermelon to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Saeed Ul Mulk ALSO READ An aged man displays shopping bags to attract the customers at H-9 weekly bazaar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An aged man displays shopping bags to attract the customers at H-9 weekly bazaar A woman reading a newspaper while displaying edible items to attract the customers at her roadside setup People purchasing watermelon at a vendors roadside setup