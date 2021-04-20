Home Photos Feature Photos A street vendor on the way while displaying different kind of toy... PhotosFeature Photos A street vendor on the way while displaying different kind of toy shaped balloons to attract the customers at Saddar area Tue, 20 Apr 2021, 5:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-200421 RAWALPINDI: April 20 - A street vendor on the way while displaying different kind of toy shaped balloons to attract the customers at Saddar area. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A family selecting to purchase books from roadside setup by vendor in front of closed shops at Saddar area in Provincial Capital A family selecting to purchase footwear from roadside setup by vendor shops at Saddar area in Provincial Capital A street vendor displaying toy shaped balloons to attract the customers at Liaquat Market