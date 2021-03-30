Home Photos General Coverage Photos A member casting his vote for new President Press Club PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A member casting his vote for new President Press Club Tue, 30 Mar 2021, 5:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-300321 QUETTA: March 30 A member casting his vote for new President Press Club. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP20-300321 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Balochistan Awami Students Federation holding rally in connection with Pakistan Day (Marc 23) in front of Press Club President urges Sri Lankans to visit Buddhist tourist sites in Pakistan Assistant Director Small Dam Irrigation Department Naeem Afridi addressing a press conference at Press Club