A man drinking falsa juice from a street vendor in hot, humid day.

A man drinking falsa juice from a street vendor in hot, humid day.
APP37-070524 KARACHI: May 07 - A man drinking falsa juice from a street vendor in hot, humid day.
A man drinking falsa juice from a street vendor in hot, humid day.
APP37-070524
KARACHI: May 07 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services