A large number of Sikh yatrees performing her religious rituals on the occasion of 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Nankana Sahib, Guru Nanak was the founder of the religion of Sikhism and the first of ten Sikh Gurus. His birth is celebrated worldwide as Guru Nanak Gurpurab on Kartik Pooranmashi, the full-moon day in the month of Katak
