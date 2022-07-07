A large number of sacrificial animals displayed by the vendors to attract the customers at Animal Market Naranwala Road in connection with upcoming Eid ul Adha.

A large number of sacrificial animals displayed by the vendors to attract the customers at Animal Market Naranwala Road in connection with upcoming Eid ul Adha.
APP23-070722 FAISALABAD: July 07 - A large number of sacrificial animals displayed by the vendors to attract the customers at Animal Market Naranwala Road in connection with upcoming Eid ul Adha. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
A large number of sacrificial animals displayed by the vendors to attract the customers at Animal Market Naranwala Road in connection with upcoming Eid ul Adha.
APP23-070722 FAISALABAD:
A large number of sacrificial animals displayed by the vendors to attract the customers at Animal Market Naranwala Road in connection with upcoming Eid ul Adha.
APP24-070722 FAISALABAD: July 07 – Workers are busy in cutting green fresh fodder by hand machine at their working place for selling in the cattle market in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Adha. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR