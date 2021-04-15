A large number of people purchasing daily commodities at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar
APP36-150421 SARGODHA: April 15  A large number of people purchasing daily commodities at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP35-150421
SARGODHA: April 15  A large number of people standing in a queue to purchase wheat flour bags under control rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

ALSO READ  Officials giving free shopping bags to customers at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar in Federal Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR