Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of people purchasing daily commodities at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar PhotosFeature Photos A large number of people purchasing daily commodities at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar Thu, 15 Apr 2021, 8:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-150421 SARGODHA: April 15 A large number of people purchasing daily commodities at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP35-150421SARGODHA: April 15 A large number of people standing in a queue to purchase wheat flour bags under control rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood ALSO READ Officials giving free shopping bags to customers at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar in Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people purchasing daily commodities at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Jinnah Stadium A large number of people purchasing daily commodities from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Mezan Chowk A large number of people purchasing daily commodities from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar