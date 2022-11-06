A large number of people offering funeral prayer of Shaheed DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto at Lahori Muhallah, who embraced Shahadat in armed attack by criminal during the Police Operation in Kacha area near Rawanti town in Ghotki District.

APP39-061122 LARKANA: November 06 - A large number of people offering funeral prayer of Shaheed DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto at Lahori Muhallah, who embraced Shahadat in armed attack by criminal during the Police Operation in Kacha area near Rawanti town in Ghotki District. APP/NAS/TZD/FHA
