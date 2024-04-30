- Planning minister reviews preparations for upcoming 13th JCC meeting, PM Shehbaz’s expected visit to China
- A labourer busy in preparing Iron made things at their workplace as the world marks International Labour Day. May 1st, International Workers’ Day, commemorates the historic struggle of working people throughout the world. In 1884, the Federation of Organized Trades and Labour Unions passed a resolution stating that eight hours would constitute a legal day’s work from and after May 1, 1886.
- Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi listening to the issues of special citizens during his visit to Sukkur on the occasion of inspection of NADRA Center.
- Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s envoy to the United Arab Emirates along with Hussain Muhammad, Consul General in a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at Pakistan’s Consulate General.
- FBR issues Income Tax General Order to enforce return filing
