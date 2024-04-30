A labourer busy in preparing Iron made things at their workplace as the world marks International Labour Day. May 1st, International Workers’ Day, commemorates the historic struggle of working people throughout the world. In 1884, the Federation of Organized Trades and Labour Unions passed a resolution stating that eight hours would constitute a legal day’s work from and after May 1, 1886.

APP56-300424 LAHORE: April 30 - A labourer busy in preparing Iron made things at their workplace as the world marks International Labour Day. May 1st, International Workers' Day, commemorates the historic struggle of working people throughout the world. In 1884, the Federation of Organized Trades and Labour Unions passed a resolution stating that eight hours would constitute a legal day's work from and after May 1, 1886.
LAHORE: April 30 – 

